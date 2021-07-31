BREAKING: D’Tigers Crash Out Of Olympic Games

Nigerian senior male basketball team, D’Tigers, on Saturday morning crashed out of the Olympic games after losing 80-71 to Italian side.

They have lost three games in the tournament in appearances with France and Australia.

D’Tigers were ranked 4th best team before arriving at the Olympics following the impressive friendly games and victory they recorded against the United States men’s basketball team.

The glimmer of hope that followed their outing during the friendlies was cut short during the games with the Italian team.

Experts had suggested that the team was deficient in technicalities and lacked efficiency in approach to games they played in the Olympics.