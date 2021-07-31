BREAKING: D’Tigers Crash Out Of Olympic Games

Other Sports
By Chukwudi Ojukwu James

Nigerian senior male basketball team, D’Tigers, on Saturday morning crashed out of the Olympic games after losing 80-71 to Italian side. 

They have lost three games in the tournament in appearances with France and Australia.

RELATED
Other Sports

Tokyo 2020: Okagbare Fails Doping Test, Suspended From Games

D’Tigers were ranked 4th best team before arriving at the Olympics following the impressive friendly games and victory they recorded against the United States men’s basketball team. 

The glimmer of hope that followed their outing during the friendlies was cut short during the games with the Italian team. 

Experts had suggested that the team was deficient in technicalities and lacked efficiency in approach to games they played in the Olympics.

You might also like

Tokyo 2020: Okagbare Fails Doping Test, Suspended From Games

Just In: Drama In Tokyo As D’Tigress Lose To USA In First Olympic Appearance…

Tokyo 2020: Dorcas Adesokan Loses To Spanish Opponent In Debut Appearance

Opening Ceremony: Why Tokyo 2020 Olympics Will Be Different

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.