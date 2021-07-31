Tokyo 2020: Okagbare Fails Doping Test, Suspended From Games

Nigerian athlete, Blessing Okagbare has been suspended from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after failing doping test.

This was revealed on Saturday by the Athletics Integrity Unit in a statement.

Okagbare, who just won her first 100 meters race in her first heat in the game, tested positive for a banned substance in an out-of-competition test carried out four days before the competition started.

“The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has provisionally suspended Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria today with immediate effect after a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for human Growth Hormone.

“Growth Hormone is a non-specified substance on the 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

“The AIU collected the sample from Ms. Okagbare during an out-of-competition test on 19 July. The WADA-accredited laboratory that analysed the sample notified the AIU of the adverse analytical finding at mid-day Central European Time yesterday, Friday 30 July.

“The athlete was notified of the adverse analytical finding and of her provisional suspension this morning in Tokyo. She was scheduled to participate in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m this evening.

“The AIU will make no further comment on this matter at this time,” stated the AIU.