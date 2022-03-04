BREAKING: Female Police Officers Can Now Wear Earrings, Headscarves As IGP Approves New Dress Code

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved a new dress code allowing policewomen to wear stud earrings and headscarves under their berets.

The IGP, who disclosed this at a meeting with Strategic Police Managers on Friday, added that female officers can also have on “peak caps” while on their uniforms.

In a statement signed by the police force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP said the development followed the obvious varieties of ethnic and religious backgrounds and increased inclusion of female folks.

The statement quoted the IGP as saying that such diversity prompted the need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the workplace for optimum output and professionalism.

The statement read partly: “This has informed the improvement for effective global workforce diversity management. Other countries that have adopted the same dress code include Canada, the United States of America, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, and the United Kingdom amongst others.

“The dress code is optional and Senior Women Police Officers have been tasked by the IGP to ensure compliance with the approved standard for women police officers who have opted to adopt the dress code”.

The IGP further noted that the development is in line with international best practices, and one that addresses the growing concern for gender mainstreaming and respect for culture and diversity.