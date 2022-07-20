BREAKING: FG Suspends Dana Airline’s Operation Indefinitely Over Failure To Meet Financial Obligation

The federal government through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Dana Airlines’ Air Transport Licence and Air Operator Certificate indefinitely.

The suspension, according to the NCAA takes effect from midnight of Wednesday, 20th July, 2022.

The decision to suspend the operation of the airline was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b) and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015.

The suspension order, handed down by the Director General, Captain Musa Nuhu, has since been communicated to the management of Dana Airlines.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the NCAA said the decision is the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the Airline by the Authority, and the findings of an investigation conducted on the Airline’s flight operations recently.

The findings revealed that Dana Airlines is no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.

“The NCAA acknowledges the negative effect this preemptive decision will have on the Airline’s passengers and the travelling public and seeks their understanding, as the safety of flight operations takes priority over all other considerations,” it said.

The suspension is coming barely 24 hours after THE WHISTLER reported how scores of passengers aboard a Dana Air Boeing 737 aircraft with the registration number (5N DNA) escaped death after the plane made an emergency landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The emergency landing was caused by a mechanical problem with one of its engines.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 2.52 pm on Wednesday with about 100 passengers aboard the aircraft.

It reads, “Our Abuja-bound Boeing 737 aircraft with the registration number (5N DNA) embarked on an emergency landing today, 19th July 2022, due to an indication on one of its engines.

“The pilot in command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International Airport at about 2:52 pm.

“All 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has also been briefed on the incident.”