The Federal Government has suspended Dana Air from operation after its aircraft crash-landed in Lagos.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, gave the directive on Wednesday after Dana Air aircraft with registration number, 5N BKI crash-landed in Lagos on Tuesday.

The aircraft had 83 passengers and crew members onboard according to the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa.

Details later…