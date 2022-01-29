Breaking: Fire Guts Masters Energy Fuel Station Umuahia

By Iro Oliver Stanley

Fire has gutted Masters Energy Fueling Station along Aba road Umuahia, Abia State.

The fire outbreak, according to our correspondent, started around 11:00am Saturday morning and was still raging as at the time of filing this report.

The fire started when a truck carrying diesel was trying to discharge it’s content.

The fuel station is owned by the minister of states for mines and steel, Mr Uchechukwu Samson Oga.

The Abia State Fire Service said it had no adequate water to put out the fire and had reached out to the Aba branch of the agency.

