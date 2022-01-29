Tears As Timothy Adegoke Is Buried In Eruwa

Family, friends, colleagues and residents of Eruwa in the Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State gathered to bid Timothy Adegoke, the MBA student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, who was reportedly killed in a hotel in Ile Ife, farewell.

The remains of the 37-year-old accountant were buried at the house he built for his parents at New Eruwa area of the town on Saturday.

The wife broke down, wailing uncontrollably when the body of her husband was about to be lowered into the grave.

The children who obviously did not know the enormity of the tragedy which befell the family also broke down in tears as they saw their mum wailing

The founder of Celestial Deliverance Church of Christ, Rev Michael Olusegun Hungbenu, invoked curses on the killers of Adegoke.

He described Adegoke as the first person he told when he received the call of God and that the deceased assured him of his support.

The body was first taken to Eruwa Town Hall where tributes were paid by families and dignitaries led by the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, also paid tributes to him.

He said those who had gathered to mourn the deceased should go beyond crying to ensure Justice is done.

He also called for support for the family left behind by late Adegoke.