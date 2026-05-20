BREAKING: Fubara Withdraws From Rivers APC Governorship Primaries

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Governor Siminalayi Fubara has announced his withdrawal from the All Progressives Congress governorship primaries in Rivers State, saying the decision was taken in the interest of peace, stability and unity in the state.

Fubara, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said his decision followed “deep reflection and extensive consultations” with family, friends and political associates.

The governor described the move as difficult but necessary, stressing that leadership sometimes requires personal sacrifice for the collective good.

“I have taken the difficult but necessary decision to withdraw from the APC gubernatorial primaries. I do so with a full heart and with a firm commitment to support whoever emerges as the candidate of our great party,” he stated.