KIRS Raises Revenue Target To N68bn

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The Kano State Internal Revenue Service has increased its revenue target for the Compliance and Enforcement Department to N68bn, citing improved operational capacity and efficiency.

Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr Zaid Abubakar, disclosed this during the commissioning of a new office facility for the department in Sabon Gari, Kano.

He said the department was initially given a target of N35bn but expressed confidence that the upgraded work environment and enhanced tools would significantly boost revenue generation.

“With the improved working conditions and facilities now in place, we expect to generate as much as N68bn,” Abubakar said.

The chairman explained that the department plays a central role in revenue mobilisation through tax audits, enforcement, debt recovery, and investigation activities.

He noted that previous operational challenges had limited performance, but the new infrastructure and resources are expected to drive higher output and strengthen the agency’s overall revenue base.

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Abubakar also acknowledged the support of Abba Kabir Yusuf in improving staff welfare and backing reforms aimed at boosting internally generated revenue in the state.