BREAKING: Gov Adeleke Defies Court Order, Removes Osun CJ

In brazen defiance of a court order, Governor Ademola Adeleke has removed the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Adepele Ojo.

Hours before Adeleke’s action, the National Industrial Court, Ibadan division, presided over by Justice Dele Peters, had issued a restraining order barring the governor from removing Justice Ojo.

Despite the court’s directive, Adeleke, through his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed, announced the suspension of Justice Ojo.

Rasheed also announced the appointment of Justice Yinka Afolabi as the acting Chief Judge of the state.

More details to follow…