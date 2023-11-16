No Govt Official Was Involved In Ajaero’s Attack – Imo Commissioner.

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, has said that no government official was involved in the attack of the leader of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) through it’s Head of Strategic Communication, Zakari Mijinyawa on Wednesday said that some suspects behind the recent attack on the NLC Leader have been arrested.

Advertisement

The NLC had embarked on an indefinite strike while accusing the Imo state government of sending it’s officials to supervise the assault on Ajero.

However, Emelumba in a Channels television program on Thursday said that the state government has no hand on the attack on Ajaero.

He said: “I will say emphatically that the government has no hands in that attack. The governor has also regretted the attack; he feels bad that he (Ajaero) was treated that way.

“But I think it is also important to note that the NSA has said that they have arrested some of those who attacked him, and the police are investigating. It’s a statement of fact, and I don’t think any government official was among those arrested.

Advertisement

“The governor’s aide was not involved. I can tell you categorically. He wasn’t even around Imo State that day; these are figments of imagination. No government official was involved, and this is verifiable.”

The NLC had on Wednesday called off the nationwide strike embarked on Tuesday following pleas from the NSA