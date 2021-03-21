BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Cross River NLC Chairman

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Cross River State, Ben Ukpekpi, has reportedly been kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday night.

According to reports, Ukpekpi was abducted in the presence of his wife while standing outside his residence at CROSPIL Estate in Akpabuyo, Calabar.

The gunmen were said to have arrived in an Audi vehicle and shot in the air before whisking him away.

The Cross River Police public relations officer, Irene Ugbo, declined comment when THE WHISTLER reached out to her to confirm Ukpekpi’s abduction.

Ukpekpi was first kidnapped on December 18, 2019 while making a phone call in front of his house.