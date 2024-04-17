BREAKING: Ayu Withdraws Lawsuit Challenging Removal As National Chairman

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…As G60 PDP Lawmakers Hail Case Withdrawal

In what may now pave the way for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to have its substantive national chairman, its former National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, has withdrawn a lawsuit challenging his removal from office.

THE WHISTLER gathered Ayu has thrown his weight behind his kinsman, the former governor of his state of Benue, Gabriel Suswam, to emerge as the party’s substantive Chairman.

Ayu was suspended from office in 2023 and a High Court sitting in Makurdi ruled that he should desist from parading himself from office.

He has been challenging that removal, which the party said has affected its bid to have a substantive national chairman.

In a notice of withdrawal of appeal tagged CA/MK/88/2024 SUIT NO: MHC/85/2023 dated April 15, made available to journalists on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal of Nigeria in Makurdi, announced that Ayu has withdrawn the appeal against the respondents filed on the 27th day of June 2023.

The former Senate President had filed the appeal via a Notice of Appeal dated the 26th day of June 2023, the court said.

“Take notice that the appellant herein intends and doth hereby wholly withdraw the appeal against the respondents filed on the 27th day of June 2023 vide Notice of Appeal dated the 26th day of June 2023.”

Reacting to the news, the G60 PDP lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly commended Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, for withdrawing the lawsuit, noting that the action that made the Acting Chairman, Umar Damagun to refuse to step down until the withdrawal of all cases has effectively paved the way for him to hand over to North Central.

According to the G60 PDP lawmakers led by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere Ideato Rep, Ayu’s action has removed the last bottleneck and excuse given by Damagun to hang on to power and opened the way for the acting chairman to revert to his position as Deputy Chairman.

The Lawmakers insisted during a press conference in Abuja on wednesday that despite the plot of those they called “rogues in the party working for the All Progressive Congress, APC, the step down of Damagun is irreversible.”