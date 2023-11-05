BREAKING: IGP Bows To Pressure, Removes Imo CP Mohammed Barde Six Days To Guber Election

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun has redeployed the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Barde to the Force Headquarters, relieving him of his duties in the state.

His removal as CP of the state followed allegations of partisanship among others, levelled against him by the nation’s organised Labour after its president, Joe Ajaero was attacked in Imo State.

Advertisement

The IGP said his removal signified the Police Force neutrality in the situation and its dedication to upholding the rule of law and maintaining strict neutrality throughout the electoral proceedings.

The police in a statement, signed by its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday read in part: “In a pivotal development ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election in Imo state on 11th November, 2023, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mohammed Barde to the Force Headquarters on special duty.

“This redeployment is not an indictment on the affected officer but is rather part of a broader strategy aimed at bolstering security measures, promoting transparency, and upholding the integrity of the electoral security management.

“The IGP is resolute in ensuring that a secure environment is provided for all stakeholders, political parties, candidates, and citizens to participate in the electoral process.

Advertisement

“He urges all and sundry to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies and adhere to the law in order to ensure a smooth and successful election while maintaining the principles of democracy.”

The IGP had earlier vowed to redeploy the CP while featuring on Channels Television programme themed “Peoples Town Hall On Election Security,” on Sunday.

Egbetokun’s assertion was in response to the allegation against the Imo CP, by the NLC and TUC of his alleged complicity in the attack on its National leader, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri on November 1.

“We are aware that there are allegations against the Commissioner of Police in Imo. Before the elections, we’re changing the CP.

“This is not to say the CP has been found guilty. But for neutrality’s sake, we are changing the Commissioner of Police in Imo State,” Egbetokun said.