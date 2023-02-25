Breaking: ‘I’m Confidence Of Winning,’Tinubu Boasts After Voting In Lagos

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, expressed confidence of winning after casting his ballot at polling unit 085, ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja LGA.

The former Lagos State Governor was supported by his wife, Oluremi, to the unit and both cast their ballot exactly at 10:20am.

It took Tinubu over 20 minutes to cast his ballot as the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, arrived the venue after two hours for the commencement of voting

Speaking to journalists, Tinubu said he worked very hard during the campaign and expressed optimism that his campaign would secure victory for him.

He said he traversed the country many times more than his challengers but ignored questions on what he would do if he were to lose.

Tinubu said, “We will definitely be a transformative government. We will work hard to change the economic crisis”

He added that, “We are not the only country affected by the economic crisis, it’s affecting the whole world. We just have to recalibrate.

“Today and after they should be a respected democrat.

“I am very confident. I work hard for it. I have traversed the country sometimes four times, some town hall meetings and various interest groups.

“I have attended to their request and I have worked harder than any other candidate in this country.

“I believe Nigeria will reward me, they will reward the hard work,” Tinubu said.