BREAKING: INEC Presents Adeleke With Certificate Of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a certificate of return to Senator Ademola Adeleke, the winner of the just concluded Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke was presented with the certificate of return on Wednesday at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo.

In his acceptance speech, Adeleke commended INEC for the conduct of the elections, while appreciating the good people of Osun for trusting him with their votes.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how Afrobeats singer, Davido, called out the electoral umpire over the delay in issuing the certificate of return to Adeleke, his uncle.

Davido, real name David Adeleke, took to his Twitter account with about 12 million followers on Tuesday to query why INEC has yet to issue his uncle with a certificate of return 48 hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate defeated the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola who had sought re-election on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

Responding, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, explained that Section 72 of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that a sealed certificate of return at an election in the prescribed form shall be issued within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned by the Returning Officer in an election under the Act.

Recall that Adeleke of the PDP polled 403,371 votes to defeat incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC who garnered 375,027 votes.

He will be inaugurated on the 27th of November, 2022 when the tenure of the incumbent governor will come to an end.