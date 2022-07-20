UNN Alumnus Institutes Award For Best Biological Science Student

Comrade Uche Obasi, an alumnus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Tuesday, instituted The Best Graduating Students’ Award for the Faculty of Biological Sciences of the university.

He said the gesture was to encourage students of the faculty to be innovative and be able to represent the ideas of the institution.

Obasi, the immediate past president of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Abuja branch, and currently national vice president, North Central of alumni association, stated this when he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award of the university at Nsukka.

Comrade Obasi said, “The honour simply means living UNN dream, which is to restore the dignity of man. It shows that my alma mater is on the watch of her graduates that are restoring the dignity of man through what they are doing.

“It is a reward for doing what UNN taught me. The award will definitely motivate me to do more in assisting my alma mater and serving humanity. It will also make people around me give back to their alma maters because I’ll task them to do so.”

On what he achieved as president of the Universiry of Ngeria Alumni Association, Abuja branch, Obasi said, “As the president of UNAA (2020 -2022), I did a lot of innovations through selfless services and empowered our unemployed members to join different types of trades to provide foods for the families.

“I extended my services to the university by mobilizing the alumni association as one family to assist the university.”

The high point of the event was the institution of ‘The Best Graduating Students’ Award for the Faculty of Biological Sciences’ by Comrade Uche Obasi as well as the conferment of the

Distinguished Alumnus Award on him by the institution.

The chairman of the occasion and former vice chancellor, UNN, Prof Bartho Okolo, advised the university to search for committed alumni members and synergise with them to impact positive changes on the ideas of the university.

Personalities that graced the event included Prof I.N.S. Dozie, vice chancellor, Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Imo State; Prof Florence I. Akaneme, the dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences, UNN, and Prof Joe C. Ezigbo, MD Falcon Corporation Ltd.