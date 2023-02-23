BREAKING: Interpol Arrests IPOB’s Self-Acclaimed New Leader Simon Ekpa Over Threat To Stop Elections In Nigeria’s South East

Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been arrested by the International Criminal Police Organization, known as Interpol, in Finland.

Ekpa was picked up from his residence near the Lahti Market Square in Finland after his alleged threat to stop the forthcoming general elections from holding in Nigeria’s South East region.

This is it!!!!! @UN @StateDept @10DowningStreet we the Biafra people will fight to finish this time https://t.co/pm0HhxrxEU — Simon Ekpa (@simon_ekpa) February 23, 2023

Ekpa, who claimed to have replaced Nnamdi Kanu as IPOB leader following his arrest and detention on treason charges, tweeted on Thursday: “We the people of Biafra will fight to the end this time.”

Prior to Ekpa’s arrest, the Nigerian Government had summoned the Ambassador of Finland in Nigeria, expressing serious concern over his threat to disrupt the elections.

IPOB is an outlawed separatist group seeking the declaration of Nigeria’s South East region as the Republic of Biafra.

More details to follow…