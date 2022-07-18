BREAKING: Lawmakers Remove Oyo Deputy Governor Olaniyan

The Oyo State House of Assembly has removed the Deputy Governor of the state, Rauf Olaniyan.

Olaniyan was removed on Monday by the lawmakers during plenary at around 11:30am.

The removal followed the recommendation of the seven man panel constituted by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Muntar Abimbola, on the directive of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin.

The panel report was read by the Majority Leader of the House, Sanjo Adedoyin, from Ogbomoso.

The lawmakers had accused him of gross misconduct, insubordination and financial recklessness among other offences.

The deputy governor and his boss, Governor Seyi Makinde, have been having a cold war since 2020 and he announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress on June 5.

The Peoples Democratic Party dominated House of Assembly immediately commenced impeachment move against him following his defection.