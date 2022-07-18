UK Concerned With Vote Buying In Nigeria After APC, PDP Indictment

The British High Commission has expressed concerns over voter buying associated with the just concluded governorship election in Osun state.

The commission’s concerns during the polls comes after Yiaga Africa, a non-profit civic hub, had alleged vote- buying in the Osun Governorship Election.

Yiaga Africa, which was among civil society organizations that monitored the election, had claimed there were incidence of voter Inducement and bribery by agents of the All progressive Congress and the Peoples Democratic party, at the Osun election.

Yiaga had stated “Yiaga Africa received reports of acts of vote buying perpetrated by agents of the APC and PDP in some polling units. For instance, PU 009, Akinlalu Commercial Grammar School, Ward 01 in Ife North. The party agents strategically positioned themselves by the voting cubicle to see how voters marked their ballots.

“In PU 003 Opp. At Olomu Mosque in Osogbo, PDP party agents were seen handing out between N2000 and N5000 to induce voters. Also, in Disu Polling Unit 003, ward 7 in Orolu LGA, APC agents were seen distributing N4000 to voters who voted for the party while PDP party agents were seen distributing N2000 to induce voters.”

Also, the operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on election monitoring duties had also arrested 3 persons suspected of vote buying in the Osun election, but did not disclose who they worked for.

Although the UK mentioned no political party, it urged relevant authorities to prosecute culprits in accordance with the law.

“We are concerned by reports from some locations of apparent vote buying and hope that persons involved are held to account by the relevant authorities,” the commission said in a statement on Monday.

The UK in Nigeria advised the Independent National Electoral Commission and all relevant stakeholders to build on the progress made in the last two governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States, while commending the electoral umpire for a job well done.

The statement reads:

“The British High Commission congratulates the people of Osun state for their active, peaceful and democratic participation in the governorship election that was held on Saturday 16 July 2022. We note that the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are consistent with the results obtained through civil society-led Parallel Vote Tabulation process.

“We commend INEC, the security agencies, civil society partners led by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room and all stakeholders for their contribution to the success of the process.

“Our mission which observed the election on Saturday was encouraged by the continuing improvements in the electoral process, following the governorship election in Ekiti State last month. The timely opening of polls, functionality of the BVAS devices for accreditation of voters and electronic transmission of results, accessibility provisions for people with disabilities and vulnerable voters and increased turnout of voters were all factors worth commending about the process.

“As Nigeria approaches the 2023 general elections, we encourage INEC and all relevant stakeholders to build on the progress made in the last two governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States as it builds on the strong legal foundation provided by the new Electoral Act to implement an electoral system that promotes the free and meaningful participation of young people, women, persons with disabilities and citizens generally in the democratic process.

“The UK will continue to support Nigeria, its institutions and civil society in drawing lessons from these elections to secure the integrity of its electoral system and the deepening of Nigeria’s democracy.”