BREAKING: Lionel Messi Wins 8th Ballon d’Or For Leading Argentina To World Cup Victory

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Argentina and Inter Miami CF player, Lionel Messi has landed a record by extending his Ballon d’Or trophy to eight.

The Argentine won the 2023 award facing intense competition from the likes of Erling Haaland (second) and Kylian Mbappe (third) and Kevin de Bruyne (Fourth).

Advertisement

Messi was named the winner on Monday at the ceremony for the 2023 Ballon d’Or at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

The Argentine’s achievements last season particularly his performances in Qatar and the staggering goals he scored while at Paris Saint-Germain earned him the title.

The women’s Ballon d’Or title was won by Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati.

Real Madrid Jude Bellingham was named the winner of the 2023 Kopa Trophy.

Advertisement

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid player

During the award, Vinicius Jnr won the 2023 Socrates Award. Vinicius won the award for the role of his foundation, Instituto Vini. Jr.

The best female team of the season was won by FC Barcelona. The team won the 2022/2023 Women’s Champions League with stunning comeback to beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-2 in a thrilling final.

The 2023 Yanchine Trophy was Emiliano Martinez. He won the trophy for his role in the Argentina team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Emiliano Martinez and his Yachine Trophy

Erling Haaland won the Gerd Muller Trophy winner for scoring 56 goals in the season.

Manchester City emerged as the best male club of the season which is their second in a row having won the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League.