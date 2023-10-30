Nigeria Is Passing Through Tremendous Challenges Because Of Corruption – EFCC

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said Nigeria is passing through its current challenges because of corruption, adding that it’s the same corruption that’s denying Nigerians the enjoyment of the country’s numerous resources.

This EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede stated this through the Acting Director, Public Affairs, DCE Wilson Uwujaren, to undergraduate students of Economics Department, University of Abuja, who were on a study tour at the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja.

Advertisement

Olukoyede said: “We are already going through tremendous challenges as a nation; if we look at it basically, what is causing these challenges is corruption.

“So, the onus is on us as citizens to join hands with the EFCC to ensure that we fight this cancer called corruption; fight it to the barest minimum, because however you look at it, unless we defeat corruption, we cannot achieve what we are set to achieve as a nation.”

The Chairman further charged the students to collaborate with the EFCC by championing the fight against corruption in order to foster and encourage the development of the nation.

He also called on the students to identify with everything capable of removing leakages in the economy, pointing out that corruption is the worst leakage in any economy.

Advertisement

He therefore urged them to join the fight against corruption, stressing that “no society or environment whether micro or macro, grows when all the basic indices of development are not in place.”