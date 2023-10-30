VIDEO: Rema Performs ‘Calm Down’ At Ballon d’Or Ceremony

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor popularly called Rema ignited the venue of the 2023 Ballon d’Or as he performed his award-winning song ‘Calm Down’.

The singer, dressed in a black designer suit received applause while performing at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

He performed before dignitaries like Lionel Messi, Erling Halaand, Kylian Mbappe, Novak Djokovic, Serbian professional tennis player and David Beckham among others.

Rema was called to the stage by Didier Drogba who described the Nigerian as an award winning singer.

