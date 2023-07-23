BREAKING: New Twist As BBNaija Strips Fans Of Voting Power, Introduces Eviction Jury

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Fans of Reality TV show, Big Brother Naija might not have the influence they usually wield in this year’s edition of the show, following the introduction of an eviction jury by the show organizers.

Big Brother made this announcement during a conversation with show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to kickstart the show.

“This season there will be an eviction jury… More on that later,” Biggie told Ebuka without providing further clarification.

Big Brother also asked Ebuka if he felt bad about not participating in the All Stars edition despite being a former housemate as well.

Responding, the show host said the prize money was tempting, but since he was hosting the show, he will still be a part of this year’s BBNaija.

“I’m a little bit, mostly because of the money, I only went on Big Brother in 2006 because of the prize money, so when I heard what the prize money for this season was, I was like damn ‘I need some of that’ but I think we have a lot of stars that is going to be shining this season so I don’t feel so bad. I’m hosting so I’m not gonna be totally left out,” he said.

This year’s show, dubbed ‘BBNaija All-Stars’ will see previous housemates return to the Big Brother House for an opportunity to win the 120 million naira grand prize.

The show will run from today, July 23, 2023 till October 1, 2023.