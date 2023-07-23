‘We’re Under Siege’ – Ex-Minister Maku Speaks After Gunmen Invaded Residence In Nasarawa

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Saturday night invaded the residence of Mr Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information at Akpata community in Akun, Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and injured four security personnel.

Advertisement

One of the injured security personnel, who does not want his name mentioned, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the criminals invaded the residence about 7:50 p.m.

“The criminals forced their way into the residence and started shooting sporadically and in the process injured four of us.

“They came in a mob and were communicating in Hausa language and banging the main gate to the house.

“When I refused to open the gate for them because I did not know who they were, they started shooting and jumped the fence into the compound,” he said.

Commenting on the incident, Maku decried the spate of kidnapping, banditry and other forms of insecurity in all parts of the state.

Advertisement

The former minister particularly said the state was under siege, adding that it was the third time his residence and relatives were attacked by criminals.

“You will remember that about a month ago, these criminal elements invaded my father’s compound at the village and kidnapped three of my family members.

“About two years ago, they killed two of my elder brother’s children at his residence in Gudi community of Akwanga local government area

“What happened today shows clearly that our state is under siege,” Maku said.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule of the state condemned the attack and directed the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

Advertisement

The governor’s directive was contained in a statement by Mr. Peter Ahemba, his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs, adding that the government had adopted modalities toward tackling all forms of insecurity in the state.