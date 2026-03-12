BREAKING: Nine Senators Defect To ADC

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nine senators on Thursday announced their defection from their various parties to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Five of the senators dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), three left the Labour Party (LP), and one from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

The defectors from PDP are Senators Dauda Yaroe, Lawal Usman, Ogochi Onawe, Aminu Tambuwal and Austin Akubondu.

The LP defectors are Senators Ireti Kingibe, Victor Umeh and Tony Nwoye.

Eight of the senators who dumped the PDP and LP cited leadership crises in their parties for their defection.

However, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe said he dumped APGA because the party sacked him in September 2025.