Nigeria

UPDATED: ‘No Mask, No Entry’ As Nigeria Imposes New COVID-19 Rules

By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Boss-Mustapha
Boss Gida Mustapha, Secretary to the Government (SGF)

The Nigerian Government has made a new announcement to guide citizens behaviour in the phase IV of the country’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19 disclosed this on Monday, adding that it would take effect from Tuesday.

A member of the committee, Dr Mukhtar Mohammed, said all bars and nightclubs would also be closed in the new phase.

The new directives stipulate that only essential international travels are encouraged, and all existing protocols must be adhered to.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

S’Court Judgement: Makinde Agrees To Pay Sacked LG Officials

The committee, however, said there is no limitation to intra-state travel but added that a midnight curfew now subsists.

He said only persons with face masks would henceforth be allowed into government institutions, adding that government meetings and travels are limited to virtual platforms.

“Mass gathering in a public space restricted to 50 persons,” the committee said.

Furthermore, Mohammed urged security agencies to ensure compliance with the new directive.

You might also like

My Husband Isn’t Dead, Says Pastor Adeboye’s Wife

Wike Gifts N220 Million To 11 Families Of Slain Police Officers In Rivers State

Police Command Erects Barricades To Ward Off Attack As Rivers Reviews Curfew

FG Probes Controversial Deaths Of Patients At Lagos Hospitals

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.