UPDATED: ‘No Mask, No Entry’ As Nigeria Imposes New COVID-19 Rules

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian Government has made a new announcement to guide citizens behaviour in the phase IV of the country’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19 disclosed this on Monday, adding that it would take effect from Tuesday.

A member of the committee, Dr Mukhtar Mohammed, said all bars and nightclubs would also be closed in the new phase.

The new directives stipulate that only essential international travels are encouraged, and all existing protocols must be adhered to.

The committee, however, said there is no limitation to intra-state travel but added that a midnight curfew now subsists.

He said only persons with face masks would henceforth be allowed into government institutions, adding that government meetings and travels are limited to virtual platforms.

“Mass gathering in a public space restricted to 50 persons,” the committee said.

Furthermore, Mohammed urged security agencies to ensure compliance with the new directive.