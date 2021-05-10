Economy

Buhari Sends Delegation To Resolve Nigeria’s Trade Conflicts With Ghana

By Ifeanyi Onuba
Adeniyi Adebayo

President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced moves to resolve the lingering Ghana, Nigeria unsettled trade relationship that is affecting many Nigerian businesses in Ghana.

The Ghanaian government in recent times had implemented trade policies which had affected Nigerian businesses in the country.

At a meeting in Abuja, on Monday, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo, stated that the President has directed that a ministerial delegation should visit Ghana.

Adebayo said the delegation to Ghana would seek to resolve the lingering conflict between Nigerian Traders and Ghanaian Authorities.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adebayo will lead the delegation which is made up of relevant stakeholders.

The Nigerian delegation will also engage in further dialogue with Ghanaian authorities with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem.

According to a statement made available by Ifedayo Sayo, the meeting was convened by Adebayo and had the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada in attendance.

Others at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Ms Yewande Sadiku; Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri and the President of National Association of Nigerian Traders, Dr Ken Ukaoha.

The statement noted that the participants at the meeting are also members of the delegation.

The ministerial team is expected to be in Ghana between May 31 and June 1, 2021.

