Traders, Container Unloaders Endorse Otti For 2027, Say PVC Compulsory

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A coalition of market leaders and container unloaders in Aba have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Alex Otti for 2027, citing improved road infrastructure, enhanced security, and ongoing market remodelling projects as evidence of what they described as “dividends of democracy” under the current administration.

The endorsement was made on Thursday during a solidarity rally organized by the Frontline Container Unloaders Union in Aba, where traders and union leaders praised the governor’s developmental strides across major commercial hubs in the city.

Speaking during the rally, the Chairman of Ngwa Road Market, Munachimso Ejim, said traders in the market had unanimously endorsed Governor Otti for a second term in office.

“As you can see, the Container Unloaders Association Aba Branch is here to endorse my amiable Governor Alex Chioma Otti for 2027. I joined them as the chairman of this market. The entire traders in this market have endorsed the governor for 2027,” he declared.

Ejim said the governor’s intervention in road rehabilitation had transformed business activities in Aba, especially around commercial corridors previously plagued by poor access roads.

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“In the past, our customers from outside the state had difficulty accessing our shops because of bad roads, but today people from Calabar, Port Harcourt and other places across the country now come to our market to buy goods,” he said.

According to him, roads such as Port Harcourt Road, Ohanku Road and Ngwa Road have been rehabilitated, creating a more conducive environment for business activities.

“We have good roads today that make it easy for us to conduct our business in a conducive environment. Even the internal roads in the market have been fixed and solar street lights installed everywhere. That is the standard of the state government,” he added.

The market chairman also noted that the market had witnessed significant improvements under his leadership, revealing that efforts were ongoing to ensure traders obtain their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2027 elections.

“When I assumed office as chairman, the market was dilapidated, but today you can see that the market is wearing a new look. We have made serious arrangements to make sure traders in the market get registered to obtain their PVCs,” he stated.

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In his remarks, the President of Frontline Container Unloaders Union, Aba, Ifeanyi Sylvester Nwaeboh, said the rally was organised to demonstrate the union’s total support for Governor Otti’s administration.

“We decided to organize this rally to show the world that our union is 100 percent with the governor and would deploy all relevant resources to support his re-election bid in 2027,” he said.

Nwaeboh recounted the difficulties container unloaders previously faced at Ariaria Junction and other parts of Aba due to deplorable roads.

“In the past, Ariaria Junction was in a terrible state. Vehicles carrying containers usually got stuck there and we had to transfer goods into another vehicle, which was very stressful. For many years, that spot was unmotorable,” he recalled.

He credited the governor with rehabilitating several strategic roads including Azikiwe Road by Asa Road, Ehi Road and Ama Ogbonna, noting that the improvements had significantly eased movement of goods and vehicles.

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Container Unloader Front-liners Union Aba, During the rally

“The rehabilitation of these roads has made life easy for us as unloaders and has made the markets accessible for vehicles carrying containers,” he said.

Nwaeboh disclosed that the union had mobilized its members to obtain their voter cards ahead of the next election cycle.

“The union has gone a step further to ensure that members get their PVCs and I can confidently tell you that every member has their PVC in preparation for 2027. We are ready and prepared to actively show our solidarity to the present administration,” he stated.

He added that grassroots support for the governor remained strong because of the administration’s visible projects and policies.

“Today is a day of joy because we are the people at the grassroots and we support the governor because we are pleased with his achievements since he assumed office,” he added.

Nwaeboh also expressed appreciation to Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, chief press secretary to the Governor for what he described as consistent support to the union and its members.

“He has been very supportive to us as a union and to individual members, and we thank him very much because this has given us a sense of belonging,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Ekeoha Shopping Center Market, Emeka Okeke, commended Governor Otti for what he described as a remarkable transformation of Abia State within three years.

“The governor has transformed the state in the past three years he has served the state. In the past people used to see Abia as a backward state, but the story is different today with Dr Alex Otti as governor,” he said.

Okeke pointed to improvements in security and infrastructure, particularly within Aba’s major markets.

“If you go through the market, the internal roads that were once in terrible condition have now been fixed by the governor. Places like Ehi Road, Kent Road and Old Court Road have all been rehabilitated by the present administration,” he noted.

He further highlighted the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road, describing it as a major milestone after decades of neglect.

“For over 24 years, Port Harcourt Road was in a terrible state until the governor came into office and took decisive steps to fix the road, and today it has been completed in less than two years,” Okeke stated.

The market leader also disclosed that the government had commenced remodelling Ekeoha Shopping Center to international standards, adding that the project had boosted traders’ confidence and business activities.

“Our traders are rejoicing because these transformations have provided a conducive environment for them to transact their businesses,” he said.

Okeke urged the governor to sustain the momentum of development while calling on Aba residents to participate actively in voter registration exercises.

“We have INEC officials in the market registering traders for their PVCs and we urge residents of Aba to come to the market and get registered.

We will support the governor in his re-election bid come 2027,” he added.

The mayor, Aba South L.G. A Hon. Obilalor Anyanwu thanked the traders for their solidarity and support to the administration of Dr. Alex Otti and encouraged them to continue to spread the Gospel of Voters registration.