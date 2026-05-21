Abia First Lady Assures Continued Support For Women In Agriculture.

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The wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, has reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to supporting women farmers and strengthening food security through targeted agricultural interventions across the state.

Mrs. Otti stated this on Thursday, during the official handover ceremony of the Fertiliser Distribution Programme for Women Farmers in collaboration with the Abia State Ministry of Agriculture, held in Umuahia, Abia State.

The initiative, which targets women farmers across the 17 local government areas of the state, is aimed at improving agricultural productivity, enhancing livelihoods, and boosting food security.

Addressing beneficiaries at the event, the First Lady acknowledged the realities and challenges faced by women farmers, including rising costs of farming inputs, limited access to resources, unpredictable weather conditions, and the burdens of balancing family responsibilities with farming activities.

“I understand the realities many of you face. Yet despite these challenges, you continue to plant, nurture, and provide. That strength is extraordinary, and today we honour it,” she said.

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Mrs. Otti described the programme as part of the administration’s broader commitment to empowering women and improving the welfare of rural communities through practical and impactful governance.

She also appreciated Governor Otti for supporting initiatives aimed at improving the lives of residents across the state.

“His administration believes that governance must be practical, inclusive, and impactful, reaching not only urban centres but also rural communities where livelihoods are built,” she stated.

The First Lady further commended the Ministry of Agriculture for partnering with her office to make the programme a reality, while assuring beneficiaries that the intervention was not a one-time initiative.

“This intervention is not a one-time gesture. It is part of a continuing promise to keep creating opportunities until the women who feed this state can also prosper from their labour,” she said.

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Encouraging young people to embrace agriculture, Mrs. Otti described the sector as a platform for innovation, entrepreneurship, and wealth creation.

“For me, agriculture is not a symbol of hardship. It is a sector of opportunity, innovation, technology, enterprise, and wealth creation.

“There is dignity in agriculture and there is a future in it,” she added.

She urged the beneficiaries to make effective use of the fertilisers distributed to them and encouraged them to maintain communication with the government on the challenges they face in their farming activities.

“To our dear women receiving these fertilisers today, I urge you to make the best possible use of them. Let this support translate into greater productivity, increased harvest, and improved livelihoods for your families and communities.

“And as you return to your farms, continue to speak with us. Tell us your challenges and where support is still needed because government delivers best when it remains connected to the realities of the people.” Mrs. Otti said.

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She assured the farmers that the administration was committed to fulfilling its promises to the people.

“You know this government is one that delivers on its promises. This intervention is real, practical, and designed to directly impact the lives of our farmers,” she stated.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Prince Enweremadu, described the programme as another demonstration of the administration’s commitment to agricultural development, food security, and economic empowerment.

According to him, women remain the backbone of food production and rural enterprises across communities in the state.

“This programme goes beyond the distribution of fertilisers. It represents hope, support, and strategic investment in the productivity and prosperity of women farmers across Abia State,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Mrs. Maureen Ijeoma, commended the initiative, noting that empowering women farmers would contribute significantly to stronger families, healthier communities, and economic growth in the state.

“Women are the backbone of agriculture in many of our communities. By providing this support today, we are not only helping our women farmers increase productivity, but also investing in stronger families, healthier communities, and a more prosperous Abia State,” she stated.

The Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs. Ngozi Felix, described the programme as a practical demonstration of compassionate leadership and people-centred governance.

She noted that supporting women farmers with agricultural inputs would improve food production, reduce poverty, and strengthen community resilience.

“Women remain the backbone of agricultural production and family welfare in many of our communities. Supporting them is an investment in food security and community resilience,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of farmers, Udoh Kalu expressed appreciation to the First Lady and the Ministry of Agriculture for the intervention, describing the support as timely and impactful.

“This support will ease production costs, boost yields, and strengthen food security in our communities and Abia State in general,” he said.

A beneficiary, Nnenna Maryjohn, also commended the state government for the initiative, describing it as a major source of encouragement for women farmers across the state.