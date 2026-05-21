Foden, ‘Shocked’ Maguire To Miss Out On W/Cup Squad

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Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is set to miss out when Thomas Tuchel names his 26-man England squad on Friday for this summer’s World Cup.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will also be left out, with the 33-year-old saying he is “shocked and gutted” at the decision.

Both were named in Thomas Tuchel’s previous squad in March, for the friendlies against Japan and Uruguay, though Foden has had an inconsistent season for City.

In a post on Instagram, Maguire confirmed: “I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best.”

Maguire’s Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw is also set to be omitted despite his impressive season.

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Shaw was named in Tuchel’s 55-man provisional squad and there had been a clamour for his inclusion.

But, with Newcastle’s Dan Burn and Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly in line to be called up, Shaw is expected to miss out.

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is also expected to be left out, though Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is expected to make the cut – joining team-mates Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.

Maguire and Tomori’s omission could open the door to John Stones’ inclusion in the squad, despite his injury-disrupted campaign.

Tuchel views Stones as a key player but has been concerned about the departing Manchester City man’s fitness.

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Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, who has recently returned from a long-term knee injury, is also hoping for a call-up after being included in the preliminary squad.

There is an expectation that Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson, who has been a mainstay under Tuchel, will keep his place.

The World Cup, which takes place across the US, Mexico and Canada, starts on 11 June.

Foden has played 49 times for England but started only 22 Premier League games for City this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists across his 32 top-flight appearances.

Speaking to BBC Sport last month, Maguire, who has played 67 times for England and scored seven goals, said he was “desperate” to go to the World Cup.

“I think it would be my last World Cup for my country. I’ve been to two, I missed out on the Euros two years ago through injury, which just hurt a lot really. So I’m desperate to go, whatever role the manager would want me for,” he said.

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“Whether that’s starting or whether it’s deciding games late on. I still believe, even at my age, I’m arguably one of the best defenders in the world in both boxes. I don’t think that’s to question really.”

England warm-up for the tournament with friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica.

They then start their World Cup campaign against Croatia on 17 June, before further group games against Ghana and Panama.