Breaking: Onnoghen Resigns As CJN

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

Onnoghen tendered his resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening according to The Cable.

Recall yesterday, the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended that the suspended CJN proceed on compulsorily retirement.

Onnoghen is currently facing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, over allegations of false declaration of assets, levelled against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

Following the allegation, President Buhari had suspended him, and immediately appointed Muhammed Tanko as his replacement.

By virtue of section 306 of the 1999 constitution, his resignation takes immediate effect.

Section 306 says “(1) Save as otherwise provided in this section, any person who is appointed, elected or otherwise selected to any office established by this Constitution may resign from that office by writing under his hand addressed to the authority or person by whom he was appointed, elected or selected. (2) The resignation of any person from any office established by this Constitution shall take effect when the writing signifying the resignation is received by the authority or person to whom it is addressed or by any person authorised by that authority or person to receive it.”