BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye Meets El-Rufai In Kaduna

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has met with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Elrufai.

The Kaduna State Government, which disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday, said: “Malam Nasir @elrufai is meeting Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.”

Details of the meeting is not yet clear as of the time of this report.

THE WHISTLER, however, reported on April 8 that eight members of RCCG kidnapped in the State were released by their abductors.

Adeboye had disclosed the news via his twitter account.

The state has increasingly witnessed abductions and attacks in recent times.