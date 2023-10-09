BREAKING: Police Officer Bags Death Sentence For 2022 Christmas Day Shooting Of Bolanle Raheem

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu
Barrister Omobolanle Raheem was laid to rest in Lagos state.

Justice Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos State High Court has handed a death sentence to police officer, Darambi Vandi, for killing a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day in 2022.

Vandi, formerly attached to the Ajah Police Station, and his team attempted to stop Raheem and her family as they were driving home from a 2022 Christmas Day church service when the officer shot her to death.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Nnamdi Kanu Gives FG Condition To Drop Biafra Agitation

Nigeria Politics

Lagos Govt Re-opens Oyingbo, Two Other Markets After Days Of Closure

Advertisement

Raheem’s vehicle, according to reports, was attempting to make a U-turn beneath the Ajah Bridge, when a bullet from Vandi’s gun struck her.

The incident had generated public outrage and condemnation.

More details to follow…

Advertisement

Show Comments (1)

Advertisement