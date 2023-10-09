BREAKING: Police Officer Bags Death Sentence For 2022 Christmas Day Shooting Of Bolanle Raheem

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Justice Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos State High Court has handed a death sentence to police officer, Darambi Vandi, for killing a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day in 2022.

Vandi, formerly attached to the Ajah Police Station, and his team attempted to stop Raheem and her family as they were driving home from a 2022 Christmas Day church service when the officer shot her to death.

Advertisement

Raheem’s vehicle, according to reports, was attempting to make a U-turn beneath the Ajah Bridge, when a bullet from Vandi’s gun struck her.

The incident had generated public outrage and condemnation.

More details to follow…