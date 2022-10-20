BREAKING: Police Tear Gas #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Men of the Nigeria Police Force have dispersed EndSARS protesters who converged at the Lekki Toll Gate on Thursday to hold the 2nd memorial procession for victims of the October 2020 shooting at the toll gate.

Footage on Arise TV showed that the police are shooting tear gas into the air to disperse the protesters.

The TV station also reports that its correspondent, Oba Adeboye, was being harassed by officers deployed from the Lagos State Police Command.

#EndSARS was a decentralised series of mass protests against police brutality, especially members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the force.

The police unit was notorious for abusing Nigerian citizens.

During the October 20, 2020 protest at the Lekki Toll Gate, men of the Nigerian Army reportedly opened fire on the unarmed protesters, allegedly killing some of them.

More details to follow…