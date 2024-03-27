BREAKING: President Tinubu Attends Burial Ceremony Of Soldiers Killed In Delta State

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu, alongside top government officials, have arrived the burial ceremony of the 17 soldiers tragically murdered in Delta State while on a peace mission.

The president arrived the venue at 4:10 pm, and was accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Advertisement

Tinubu was joined by several state governors, reflecting a national solidarity for the fallen heroes.

Among them were Abba Yusuf of Kano, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Usman Ododo of Kogi, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

Earlier, THE WHISTLER reported the somber occasion, detailing the arrival of the slain personnel’s remains at the cemetery, where notable personalities would pay their last respects.

Details later…