Tinubu’s Presidency Is Divine, God Told Me He Will Rule For Eight Years—Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has revealed that God told him that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would last for eight years.

The president who took over the seat of power in May 2023 as the 16th democratically elected president, according to Umahi will be re-elected for a second time in 2027.

The former Ebonyi State Governor gave his assertion while responding to a question on his confidence that the president would be re-elected to complete all ongoing projects on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Responding, Umahi said: “The Lagos-Calabar coastal road as you rightly said is 700km and it is of 10 lanes, five on either side. In the middle, we have provisions for rail lines. We intend to complete it within eight years of Mr President’s administration.

“Well, you called me a pastor. But I am also a prophet, and you must know that coming onboard of Mr. President is divine. When God starts a thing, He completes it. So, I strongly believe that I am persuaded to let you know that God told me that this administration will last eight years because it is born of God.

“You can see the miracle that Mr President is doing through the inspiration of God Almighty who brought him to right all the wrongs and that is simply what Mr President has come to do. We are just there to support him.”