‘Abure’s Re-election An Illegality’— NLC

207 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday described the re-election of Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) as a “charade.”

The Congress said that the authenticity of his position cannot be upheld as two separate court rulings in 2024 nullified the legitimacy of Abure’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Advertisement

However, Abure was relected at a convention held at the Grand Seasons Hotel in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER the NLC Head of Information, Benson Upah, said, “Nothing can legitimise such brazen impunity!”.

The NLC has been advocating for Abure’s removal, accusing the LP chairman of attempting to hold an unauthorised national convention in Abia State to keep himself in office.

Reiterating the NLC position on the matter, Upah said, “It’s an illegality, a nullity. The whole exercise was a charade!”.

Advertisement

He further noted that the Congress will not accept an election that goes against the tenets of democracy.

Earlier the NLC had called for Abure’s resignation and the immediate constitution of a caretaker transition committee to organise a legitimate and all-inclusive national convention for the party.

Weighing in on the crisis, the former President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba said the Labour Party was formed by the NLC, based on a clear objective in the NLC constitution.

“Under Article 3 and Item 1, the major objective of the NLC is to promote, defend and advance the economic, political, and social rights and well-being of Nigerian workers and pensioners,” he stated.

He added, “We own the Labour Party; it was formed under the leadership of Pascal Bafyau, as the Party for Social Democracy. Under Adams (Oshiomhole), organs decided to change the name to the Labour Party, and the first chairman was S.O.Z Ejiofor who later handed over to Dan Anyanwu.

Advertisement

“So, the essence of forming the party is to make sure that workers, pensioners, farmers, can be able to have a platform to exercise their rights, which is enshrined in Section 40 of the Constitution.

“The party was formed by NLC, and registered by NLC. It’s like you built a house, you got a C-of-O, then you rented the apartment, so you must have an interest in how the property is managed.”