After Crashing Airfares To London, Air Peace Boss Urges Businessmen To Reduce Prices Of Products

The Chairman of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema has called on the heads of business communities to reduce the prices of their products as part of efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.

Onyema made the call at the round table attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and business leaders.

The call is coming after Air Peace announced that the flight schedules for the London route are now available on the airline.

Air Peace crashed the return economy class ticket to N12m while a return business class ticket sells for N4m. The airline said Nigerians studying in the UK can access their special 15 per cent rebate.

Onyema said, “I could have done N10m, and Nigerians would be clapping. They will say British Airways and Virgin are doing N15m to N16m, Air Peace is cheaper. I decided to bring it to N4m, and we are not losing with the N4m.

“We have to think of the country first. I decided to bring down airfare to N4m. Then, the airfares were charged on the dollar. They made the government look bad. To my brothers and sisters in the private sector, think of what you can do to support him.

“The only way you can support him is to go to your business and see how you can bring down the cost of your products. When you do that, it trickles back to the government, and people will continue to believe in the government. I have done my part.”

Onyema said the ease of doing business is improving. Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria last month cleared all legitimate foreign exchange backlogs owed airlines and other businesses.

He further revealed how civil servants frustrated the industry.

Onyema said, “The leadership you appointed in aviation I know what they did recently when the civil servants decided to misbehave. They stood their ground and said this would never happen again.

“Look at what the High Commission in the UK did. They spread Air Peace on screens all over London. You (Bola Tinubu) have proven that you are a Nigerian president.”