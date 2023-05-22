UPDATED: Presidential Tribunal Dismisses PDP, LP’s Request For Live Broadcast Of Proceedings, Slams Lawyers

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the applications filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour party seeking live broadcast of proceedings.

The five-man panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani gave the ruling on Monday after parties had argued about it.

The court held that the motion of the PDP being an interlocutory application, has to be rooted on the course of action of the petitioners.

The panel held that petitioners failed to show how the live broadcast of proceedings will advance their case seeking overturn of Bola Tinubu’s presidential victory.

He said proceedings are constitutionally allowed to be accessed to the public but does not mean that a court is a stadium.

“It is clear to me that the fundamental right cannot be advanced by this application,” Tsammani said.

He held that the reliefs sought by the application is not connected with PDP’s prayers in their petition.

“Televising of our proceedings is not backed by Nigerian laws.

“This panel only has the power to hear and determine petitions before it.

“There is nowhere in Nigeria laws that provision is made for the televising of this petition.

“This application is devoid of merit and is accordingly dismissed,” the court held.

At resumed sitting in afternoon, the court also dismissed the motion by Peter Obi and Labour party seeking live broadcast of proceedings.

Obi’s legal team led by Livy Uzoukwu SAN, had urged the court to grant his motion for public interest sake, adding that the litigation is currently the most important case in Nigeria and has drawn the attention of the international community.

They further argued that during the COVID-19 period, the National Judicial Council directed the use of technology during proceedings and that the National Industrial Court has been live streaming some of its proceedings up till today.

But the lawyers representing the Independent National Electoral Commission, President-elect Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, had urged the court to oppose the motion, adding that they were in court for “serious business”.

In its ruling, the five-man panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani held that the motion is not grantable.

“I only wish to reiterate that none of the parties cited any law that permits live Transmission of proceedings,” the court held.

The panel held that what was unique about the argument of Obi’s counsel was that live Transmission was allowed in some countries, however, it said it was planned and budgeted for and was captured by the countries’ constitution.

He added that the online hearing during COVID-19 as cited by Obi was done by zoom as a result of a policy at the time.

“This motion lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed,” the court held.

The LP candidate is claiming that he won the presidential election by majority of lawful votes cast.