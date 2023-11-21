Breaking: Reps Swear In Three Replaced Plateau Lawmakers

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday sworn in three lawmakers for Plateau State following their victories in court.

The Court had sacked three lawmakers in the House of Representatives and replaced them last week.

Following the judgments, Ajang Alfred Iliya, Labour Party, replaces Dachung Bagos of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency, and Vicent Vennape of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to replace Beni Lar (PDP) representing Lantang North/Lantang South federal constituency.

Also Fom Dalyop of the Labour Party was sworn in to replace Isaac Kwalu of the PDP, to represent Barkın Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency.

The House also swore in a new member from Enugu state.

Details later…