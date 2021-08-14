Breaking: Security Agents Rescue Appeal Committee Members As Gov Oyetola, Aregbesola Groups Clash At Osun APC Secretariat

There was commotion at the Osun State secretariat of All Progressives Congress on Saturday as supporters of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and those of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, clashed.

The two camps in the parties had thronged the Secretariat, venue of the sitting of the APC Ward Congresses Appeal Committee to register their petitions about the conduct of the last elections to pick party leaders at the ward levels.

Supporters of the two party stalwarts clashed and in the crisis which ensued, one Muyideen Ajetunmonbi sustained injury on his head.

Security agents have to fire gunshots in the air repeatedly to scare away the rampaging party members while they also rescued some of the Appeal Committee members and ferried them to safety.

It was gathered that some of the committee members were still held up in one of the offices at the Secretariat.

Some party leaders loyal to Aregbesola, including a former chairman of the party in the state, Adebiyi Adelowo and others were also at the secretariat.

There has been brewing crisis between the two camps

Adelowo just two days ago accused the governor of planning to assasinate members of The Osun Progressives which enjoys the support of Aregbesola.