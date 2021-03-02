BREAKING: Senator Suswam’s Brother Terkura Feared Murdered In Benue

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Terkura Suswam, an elder brother to Senator Gabriel Suswam has been feared murdered in Benue State.

Details surrounding his death are presently sketchy, but sources in the state informed THE WHISTLER that the associate professor of diplomatic history was murdered on Tuesday.

When called to confirm the incident on Tuesday night, the Benue State police public relations officer, DSP Anene Sewuese, told our correspondent that she received some reports, but was yet to confirm the murder from officers on ground.

“I just reviewed a call from a Facebook user, but I’ve not been able to gather anything from the police officers on ground,” said Sewuese.

Terkura’s younger brother, Gabriel Suswam, is a former Benue governor and ex-senator who represented Benue North senatorial district in the 9th senate.

Terkura once served as the director of publicity in former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s presidential campaign in Benue state.

The 59-year-old was a member of the central planning committee of the Peoples Democratic Party’s 2012 national convention.