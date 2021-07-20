BREAKING: Sunday Igboho Arrested At Cotonou Airport, To Be Repatriated Today

A prominent Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has been arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Igboho who escaped the July 1 DSS raid on his house in Ibadan went underground since then. The operation at his house led to the killing of two persons, arrest of 12 otters and destruction of his property by the secret police.

The DSS declared him wanted for alleged stockpiling of arms but he has since denied the allegation

However, he was reportedly arrested on Monday night by the security forces of Benin Republic at an airport

Sources said he is likely going to be brought back to Nigeria today ( Tuesday).

There was a protest by Igboho’s supporters that DSS should stop the manhunt and release his aides who have been in custody of the secret police since .

But Igboho’s counsel, Chief Yomi Aliyu (SAN), when contacted said he also read of the arrest but could not confirm if it is true or not.