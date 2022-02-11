BREAKING: Supreme Court Declares Buhari’s Order On Funding Of Judiciary Unconstitutional

The Supreme Court has nullified President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order 10 (EO10) on the funding of the State Judiciary and Legislature.

The court declared the order unlawful and unconstitutional in a split decision on Friday.

The Attorneys-General of the 36 states had in October last year contested the legality of the Presidential Executive Order 10.

Buhari had in 2020 issued the Presidential Executive Order 10 to ensure the financial independence of state judiciaries and legislatures.

Six members out of the seven-member panel took the decision declaring that Buhari acted beyond his powers.

The panel held that the federal government has the responsibility of funding the capital and recurrent expenditures of the superior courts created for States under Section six of the Constitution.

Based on the judgement, the federal government is expected to refund the states all money spent to maintain the courts.