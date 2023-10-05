BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes December 15 To Decide Nnamdi Kanu’s Fate

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court has fixed December 15 for judgment in the legal battle between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and the Federal Government regarding the alleged treason and terrorism charges preferred against the IPOB leader.

The five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Kudirat K. adjourned for judgment after counsel for the parties adopted their processes.

The IPOB leader is still at the detention facility of the Department of State Services (DSS).

THE WHISTLER reports that the court case has dragged on since 2015.

On October 13, 2022, the Court of Appeal justices quashed all charges against Kanu, agreeing with the submissions of Mike Ozekhome SAN, the IPOB leader’s lead counsel.

The Court of Appeal, while discharging Kanu of the 15 Counts charge against him, had barred the FG from trying Kanu on charges he was facing before his forceful rendition from Kenya to Nigeria by agents of the Nigerian government on the 27th of June, 2021.

The Justices held that Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from overseas was done in violation of international laws and treaties on extradition.

But the appellate court later stayed its judgment after the federal government through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation asked that the execution of the verdict be paused.

The AGF then appealed to the Supreme Court to set aside the lower court’s decision while Kanu’s lawyer urged the apex court to uphold the judgment of the Court of Appeal and order the release of his client.

Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome told the court Thursday to dismiss the appeal of the federal government and order the release of his client.

But the counsel for the office of the Attorney General of the federation, T.A. Gazali SAN, urged the court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal and affirm the decision of the Federal High Court that Kanu should stand trial on the charges against him.