Police Parade Dismissed Officer For Stealing Electricity Transformer In Abia

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Police Command has paraded a dismissed police officer Francis William for attempting to steal electricity transformer belonging to Aba Power Company at National High School Port-Harcourt Road Aba.

ASP Maureen Chiamaka Chinaka the Police Public Relations Officer during a press briefing on Wednesday at the police headquarters Umuahia said the suspect was found dressed in police camouflage attire, wearing a fez cap, and in possession of a fake police warrant card.

Advertisement

According to her on September 11, 2023, at about 1800hrs, based on credible information, the Ndiegoro Divisional Police Headquarters, Aba arrested the suspect and recovered the stolen property.

She further stated that the case has been charged to court, and the suspect has been remanded in prison.

Similarly, the Command also paraded eight suspected drug dealers with a large quantity of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

Advertisement

Other items recovered from them include, some quantities of Tramadol tablets, Tiazopam tablets, Refnor tablets, Simnor tablets.

ASP Chinaka said their arrest followed a credible intelligence regarding criminal activities at Ehere Secondary School, Aba.

She said the police detectives had conducted a cordon, search, and arrest operation on September 24, 2023.

The suspects are said to have been involved in illegal drug trade.

She added that, “Large quantities of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and various hard drugs were recovered.

Advertisement

“The suspects have been charged to court after a thorough investigation and were remanded accordingly.”