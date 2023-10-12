BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Ibrahim Magu’s Ally Suspended By Buhari As EFCC Chairman
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ola Olukoyede as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Olukoyede, who previously served as Secretary to the EFCC, was among officials of the commission suspended by former President Muhammadu Buhari in connection with the probe of the former EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, for corruption.
The appointee had served as Magu’s Chief of Staff before he was elevated as Secretary to the Commission.
More details to follow…