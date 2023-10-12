BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Ibrahim Magu’s Ally Suspended By Buhari As EFCC Chairman

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Bola-Ahmed-Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ola Olukoyede as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Olukoyede, who previously served as Secretary to the EFCC, was among officials of the commission suspended by former President Muhammadu Buhari in connection with the probe of the former EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, for corruption.

RELATED
Economy

PenCom Has Made Life After Retirement Enjoyable For RSA Account Holders -NECA

Nigeria

How We Tied, Killed Hotel Owner During Threesome – Kwara Poly Students

Advertisement

The appointee had served as Magu’s Chief of Staff before he was elevated as Secretary to the Commission.

More details to follow…

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement