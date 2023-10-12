How We Tied, Killed Hotel Owner During Threesome – Kwara Poly Students

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two female students of Kwara State Polytechnic, Joy Adama and Vandora Oreoluwa, have confessed to how they killed a prominent Kwara socialite, Adeniyi Ojo, when they were being paraded by the Police.

The suspects, while being paraded by the police confessed to murdering the deceased, who was the Managing Director of Waterview Hotels, Tanke, Ilorin, following failed plots to dispossess him of his funds.

The suspects said the deceased agreed to a BDSM form of sex, meaning bondage and discipline, dominance and Submission, sadism and masochism.

BDSM is a way of having sex in which one partner plays a dominant role, while the other is more submissive.

The suspect said, “The idea was that if he agrees to do BDSM with us, BDSM is the kind of sex where you tie the person’s hands and legs.

“So, while his hands and legs are tied, we can take cash or whatever valuables we can find and leave with it,” the suspects said.

“It now turned out that it started raining. So, instead of us going to the car, he now told us to go across to a building that was across the garden when we went to meet him.

“When we got to the room, we were on the bed with him. My friend tied his hands and legs.

“Based on the fact that we were in a room and not in a car because normally, we thought that if you want to have car sex with somebody, it cannot be in a public place that people can easily see or hear.

“But because it was in a room, we were already thinking about what we were going to do in case he starts shouting.”

The suspects said they had Rohypnol in their bags, which they attempted to put in the club owner’s mouth to put him to sleep, but he objected, stating he could perform without an external boost.

“The man did not have cash or any valuables with him that day, and we did not go to his car. So, there was nothing else we could do except if we were able to get money from his account,” they said.

“So, when my friend put the phone in front of his face, that was when he now freaked out and started shouting. I don’t know how he managed to loosen the rope that was used to tie his hands.

“He then started to hit my friend and he started shouting. She took a pillow and placed it over his face to muffle his scream.

“Suddenly, he just went calm. I got down from the bed, and I told my friend that I think this man is pretending to be asleep so that when we let our guard down, he will stand up and try to hurt us.

“So, my friend went to the door, and she turned the key of the door pretending as if we were leaving, and she said she saw him open one of his eyes.

“We then went to him and were begging him to wake up, that we want to go. We will not do anything to him because we felt he was pretending, but he didn’t answer.

“We did not discover he was dead until when the police apprehended us.

“We already went home. It was while I was at home that the police came to apprehend us. I even thought that it was because we left with the man’s phone that was why they came to apprehend us.

“And we gave them the phone and the sim card only to find out later that at the time we thought he was pretending, he was already dead.”

Parading the suspects in Abuja, the spokesperson of the police force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the suspects were apprehended through meticulous investigative work.

“Our officers were able to track and apprehend these suspects in Mowe Ibafo, Ogun State, he added.

Adejobi stated that a total of 54 suspects were arrested by the operatives of DFI-IRT and DFI-STS, some of whom were already facing prosecution in court for the various cases for which they were indicted.

He listed recovered weapons to include “92 firearms, 760 live ammunition, 14 exhibit vehicles, one forged document, 120 magazines, two IEDs, one suicide belt as well as cash sums of fake currencies totaling $970, marked as exhibits for the prosecution of the various cases.”

The police also aressred suspected kidnappers involved in a Swiss national’s abduction.

The suspects include Nneka Okpara, from Ikeduru LGA in Imo State; Emu Larry Chidiebere 34, a resident of Ika North East LGA in Delta State; Babatunde Femi 30, originally from Owode Obafemi LGA in Ogun State; Williams Banjo Omotayo 28, with roots in Epe LGA, Lagos State and Samuel Balogun 22, from Isale-Oja LGA in Oyo State.