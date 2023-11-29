BREAKING: Tinubu Presents N27.5 2024 Trillion Appropriation Bill Before National Assembly

Nigeria
By Isuma Mark
Bola-Ahmed-Tinubu-
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill before the joint session of the National Assembly.

The president seeks to spend N27.5 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year, which he urged the National Assembly to consider and pass accordingly.

RELATED
Nigeria

Tinubu Seeks House of Reps Approval For 2022-2024 External Borrowing Plan

Nigeria

We Will Involve Nigerians In 2024 Budget Process – Speaker Abbas

Advertisement

The budget is Tinubu’s first budget since his election and inauguration as president on May 29.

The budget is N7 trillion higher than the record N20.5 trillion budget presented before the joint session of the National Assembly in 2022 by his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari, who left office on May 29.

Details later…

Leave a comment

Advertisement