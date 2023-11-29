BREAKING: Tinubu Presents N27.5 2024 Trillion Appropriation Bill Before National Assembly

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill before the joint session of the National Assembly.

The president seeks to spend N27.5 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year, which he urged the National Assembly to consider and pass accordingly.

The budget is Tinubu’s first budget since his election and inauguration as president on May 29.

The budget is N7 trillion higher than the record N20.5 trillion budget presented before the joint session of the National Assembly in 2022 by his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari, who left office on May 29.

